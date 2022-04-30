Spotswood baseball defeats Broadway, remains undefeated
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood baseball team remains undefeated after another victory Friday night.
The Trailblazers defeated Broadway, 4-1, in Penn Laird to sweep the season series over the Gobblers. Spotswood improves to 14-0 overall (4-0 Valley District).
In softball action, Spotswood defeated Broadway by a score of 14-6 Friday evening in Penn Laird. To see more high school spring sports scores from Friday night, click here.
