Advertisement

Spotswood baseball defeats Broadway, remains undefeated

The Spotswood baseball team remains undefeated after another victory Friday night.
The Spotswood baseball team remains undefeated after another victory Friday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood baseball team remains undefeated after another victory Friday night.

The Trailblazers defeated Broadway, 4-1, in Penn Laird to sweep the season series over the Gobblers. Spotswood improves to 14-0 overall (4-0 Valley District).

In softball action, Spotswood defeated Broadway by a score of 14-6 Friday evening in Penn Laird. To see more high school spring sports scores from Friday night, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists experienced delays due to the tractor trailer crash. The Exit 245 off-ramp has...
State police investigating fatal tractor trailer crash in Harrisonburg
Police investigate Staunton home upon the discovery of four dead animals.
Police discover dead animals inside Staunton home
James Madison University is mourning the loss of one of their own, softball player and...
JMU mourns the loss of softball’s Lauren Bernett
4-26-2022
Fishersville-Waynesboro tornado confirmed as an EF-1
Position of the car when it finally stopped moving
High wind pushes driver off the road during Augusta County Tornado

Latest News

The ODAC Softball Tournament began Friday afternoon in Salem.
Bridgewater, EMU compete in ODAC Softball Tournament
EMU’s softball team honored Lauren Bernett by wearing purple and gold hair bows with her...
EMU highlights mental health resources for student athletes
The coaching staff said Lauren had a huge heart and a trusting soul.
JMU Softball coaching staff release statement on Lauren Bernett
Tyler Zombro makes remarkable return to the mound
Tyler Zombro makes remarkable return to the mound