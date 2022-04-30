Spotswood baseball defeats Broadway, remains undefeated

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood baseball team remains undefeated after another victory Friday night.

The Trailblazers defeated Broadway, 4-1, in Penn Laird to sweep the season series over the Gobblers. Spotswood improves to 14-0 overall (4-0 Valley District).

In softball action, Spotswood defeated Broadway by a score of 14-6 Friday evening in Penn Laird. To see more high school spring sports scores from Friday night, click here.

