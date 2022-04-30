‘Spring Into Bach’ festival kicks off in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This weekend, the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival will provide an evening of entertainment for the whole family.

The concert will feature artists from all over the country and span a wide range of genres, from Bach to bluegrass. There will also be a free concert for kids, along with food from Harrisonburg restaurant Mashita.

People will have the chance to support the Bach Festival by bidding in an online auction with one-of-a-kind items.

“Music is one of the best ways to bring the community together because people come from all walks of life,” said Bach Festival executive director Amanda Gookin. “Music is a language of friendship.”

The event will be held on Saturday evening at Magpie Diner & The Perch. Tickets start at $10 while kids can enjoy the evening free of charge.

More information on the Bach Festival, including the performance schedule, can be found here.

