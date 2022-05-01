Albemarle County organizations join hands for drug take back event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police is promoting environmental and personal safety through its Drug Take Back Day.

ACPD partnered with Sentara Martha Jefferson and Wegmans to take back any unwanted medications. The bi-annual event is completely anonymous and no questions asked. Police say its better for the environment than flushing medication down the toilet.

“Last October we took in approximately 730 pounds of unwanted medications,” ACPD Sergeant Sean Hackney said. “All of those are destroyed. There are no records. There are no names. It’s completely anonymous, and we just want to help get some of these substances taken care of in a safe way.”

ACPD is looking to expand this program soon. If you missed today’s event, you can go to the DEA website to learn more about disposing your medications.

