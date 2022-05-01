Advertisement

B-Cubed helps boost small businesses in Harrisonburg and Rockingham

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce created B-Cubed to highlight black and brown business owners in the community.(Nick Koger)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic created many struggles for a lot of businesses everywhere.

An analysis from the Federal Reserve found it hit black-owned businesses especially hard.

One program in the Valley was created to help just that.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce created B-Cubed to highlight black and brown business owners in the community.

“The flood gates open for any new business trying to get integrated in Harrisonburg and then to sustain a business and grow a business,” Nick Koger, a local business owner said.

B-Cubed helped Nick Koger jump-start his business.

“It’s definitely needed. There’s so many existing businesses that want to grow, but they don’t have the support and funds that they need,” Koger said.

His business became successful and is now in a re-launching period.

“Becardless makes it easy to connect with your community and your peers, discover farmers markets, pop-up shops, events, local businesses and connect with your peers with a digital business card,” Koger said.

His new mobile app will launch in August.

“You can actually use it right now and throw away your paper card. Essentially, the idea is that it’s free and less stressful to connect with other people,” Koger said.

Koger said the program has helped grow and sustain these businesses, which not only supports the owners, but the community as well.

“It gives them almost like a brand ... here’s a business that we love and support, so partake with them, buy from them, use their services,” Koger said.

This is not a solo effort by the Chamber of Commerce, many city offices participate in backing these businesses.

“HDR, SPBC, City Council members as well. B-Cubed has been a phenomenal help and support for my business and I don’t know where I would be without them,” Koger said.

While his app is undergoing the final touches, to support and use Koger’s business you can visit his website.

