Bike Month kicks off with many new trails bring worked on

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday is the kick-off to National Bike Month.

There are many paths and trails for people who choose two wheels instead of four to ride along throughout the Valley, and many more are being added in the coming months.

In Harrisonburg, the city is pedestrian-friendly, but there are other parts of the Valley needing more trails.

“We look out for pedestrians as well because we want to build better communities and getting people outside and safely is what we like to do,” Parks said.

The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition is working with local cities to bring safe trails for riders in the community.

”We’ve got new trails that have opened up in the National Forest out near Terminal Road, we’ve been active with the real trails going from Broadway to Strasburg,” Sandy Parks, board member of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition said.

The group has not only been advocating for more and better trails but also some perks for their riders.

“We’ve been working on improvements at the Western Slope trails out as Massanutten those are extremely popular,” Parks said. “Just added a changing room and a bathroom there as well as new trails.”

Just recently, a trail in Waynesboro received approval.

“We’ve been involved in Sunset Park in Waynesboro, taking an area that had been an old landfill and making it into a mountain bike park and looking at things like that,” Parks said.

SVBC is starting group rides again, a tradition that was put to a halt due to the pandemic and they are looking for ride leaders for these events.

