Showers and storms for Sunday

SUNDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 50s and rather cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning with scattered storms for the afternoon. One of these storms that form in the afternoon could be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds being the main threat. More sun in the morning and early afternoon greatens the chance of seeing a strong to severe storm. Timing for severe threat is betweeen 3-8PM. Make sure to stay tuned. Plenty of clouds will be around but it will be warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Mild for the evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms and temperatures falling into the 60s. A storm could be strong to severe early with damaging winds possible. Scattered showers and thunderstorms wrapping up by midnight. Clearing some during the overnight and pleasant. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s and a few clouds. A few passing clouds during the day, otherwise plenty of sunshine and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful day overall.

A fantastic evening with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. Pleasant for the evening and overnight as we add some more clouds, especially after midnight. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Adding more clouds for the afternoon and turning warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out for the afternoon and evening. Evening temperatures in the 70s as our next system approaches. Cloudy with a few showers overnight and mild. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Some sunshine for the day which will allow for a few isolated showers and storms to develop during the afternoon. There is a potential for some of these storms to be strong. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s as a cold front crosses. Some clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s as plenty of clouds arrive for the night. Pleasant overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy to start the day but pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Our next system will look to bring scattered showers during the day. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s with a few showers possible overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

