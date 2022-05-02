13-year-old Louisiana girl dies after being struck by stray bullet

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) — A 13-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet has died, according to Shreveport police records.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the city’s South Highland neighborhood.

Landry Anglin was shot just before 1:30 p.m. at a residence in the 4500 block of Fairfield Avenue, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where she died at 2:42 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered.

Several shots were fired during a rolling shootout involving three vehicles, Shreveport’s police chief reports.

The teenager was inside a house on Fairfield Avenue when she was hit by a single bullet, Police Chief Wayne Smith told KSLA.

Landry’s death marks the 21st homicide this year in Caddo Parish.

Officials with Caddo Parish Public Schools confirmed Landry was a student at Caddo Middle Magnet. She was almost done with her 8th grade year.

The teen’s grandmother says she was artistic, and played lacrosse for Caddo Middle Magnet. She says her granddaughter had a “fabulous” sense of humor and always had a smile on her face. She also says Landry was a wonderful big sister and was “destined to do big things in this world.”

Police have recovered one of the vehicles believed to have been involved in the shootout and are looking for others.

First responders were summoned to Fairfield between Delaware Street and Erie Street at 2:23 p.m. Sunday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Initially, five Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a medical emergency at that location. The Shreveport Police Department sent eight units to a report of a shooting there.

Neighbors told KSLA they heard what sounded like multiple gunshots about 2:20 p.m.

Several members of the Shreveport City Council also were on the scene.

Dispatch records also show police responding to a call at 3:02 p.m. about a suspicious vehicle on Fairfield Avenue between Mitchell Lane and Pierremont Road. It’s not immediately clear whether that call is related to the shooting.

