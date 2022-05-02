Advertisement

Another meteor shower peaks this week up in the sky

The sky treated us with a full moon the night before Easter.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Into May we go! A fairly quiet week but another meteor shower peaks this week.

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 14 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, May 9th, we’ll have 14 hours and 5 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 55 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 6:17 am to 6:09 am while sunset moves from 8:08 pm to 8:14 pm. On Saturday, May 7th, we will have more than 14 hours of daylight since August 4th, 2021! For about the next 3 months, we will have more than 14 hours of daylight.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Monday, May 2nd, 4:22 am3 min16°above NWabove NNE
Tuesday, May 3rd, 3:36 am2 min19°above Nabove NNE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
First Quarter MoonSunday, May 8th, 8:21 pm
Full MoonMonday, May 16th, 12:14 am
Third Quarter MoonSunday, May 22nd, 2:43 pm
New MoonMonday, May 30th, 7:30 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be Monday, May 16th, at 12:14 am. May’s full moon is known as the Flower Moon, to represent flowers blooming. Other names for this full moon include Hare Moon, Corn Planting Moon, and Milk Moon.

Wait there’s more! In addition to the full moon occurring in mid-May, this moon will also be a Blood Moon. This is because a total lunar eclipse will occur! The total lunar eclipse turns the moon red during the event.

Other Interesting Events

On Monday, May 2nd, a very thin crescent moon will be in the west-northwest horizon after sunset. Mercury will be four finger widths to the bottom right of the moon. You’ll be able to view this pair together in binoculars.

Before dawn on Friday, May 6th, the Eta-Aquariids Meteor Shower will peak. With the peak of this meteor shower, it will produce a few dozen meteors per hour and will include fireballs. You may even be able to view it the evening before after dusk but the moon will interfere with visiblity. It’s best to watch it after midnight and very early Friday morning.

