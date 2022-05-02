Beautiful Monday ahead

SUNDAY: A stray shower or storm possible in the early overnight. Clearing some during the overnight and pleasant. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few passing clouds during the day, otherwise plenty of sunshine and warm with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A beautiful day overall!

A fantastic evening with just a few clouds and temperatures in the 70s. Pleasant for the evening and overnight as we add some more clouds, especially after midnight. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Some sunshine to start the day with more clouds. Mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers and storms firing up late in the afternoon, generally after 2 pm. One of these storms could be on the strong side.

A warm evening with a few showers and storms with temperatures falling into the 70s. Plenty of clouds around for the night as showers and storms generally wrap up in the late evening. There could be a spotty shower or storm during the overnight. Staying mostly cloudy overnight and turning pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A few showers and storms to start the day with coverage increasing some in the afternoon. It will not rain all day, there will just be some brief periods of rain. There is a potential for some of these storms to be strong. Warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s as a cold front crosses. Some clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s as plenty of clouds arrive for the night along with some scattered showers. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Our next system will look to bring scattered showers during the day. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s with scattered showers possible overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Pleasant to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Scattered showers for some of the day, beginning to taper late in the day. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Pleasant for the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Some clouds overnight and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

