Lacey Springs ES students plant 16 trees in partnership with conservation group

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At Lacey Springs Elementary School, school leaders say hands-on learning is incorporated into each day. Whether it be through mock business proposals or painting murals, students are active in their classes.

Last week, each class at the school planted a tree in areas around the school, in partnership with grant funding from the Cacapon Institute in West Virginia.

The organization educates communities on watershed protection, and the institute’s staff say they will return periodically to help the kids tend to the trees.

”Some kids don’t even realize trees are living things so that’s a really great point we like to teach them young and we want them to be good stewards of the earth. So we’ll plant trees with them and come back and help them protect them and care for them over the years because it keeps our planet healthy and it’s really important to our ecosystem,” Victoria Lusk, Watershed Education Specialist with the Cacapon Institute, said.

Lacey Springs also recently installed a weather station and wind turbine for students to learn about what goes into subjects like wind, rain, and other weather events.

