Legal Aid Justice offering advice to people facing eviction

Legal Aid Justice Center
Legal Aid Justice Center(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Rent Relief Program has announced it will stop taking new applications on May 15.

Now, the Legal Aid Justice Center is trying to help people who may be facing eviction.

“The main thing we are trying to get out right now is you can still apply. Even though the application window is closing on May 15, doesn’t mean that if you already have a pending application you can’t get rental assistance, so we are telling people to apply for rental assistance through the Virginia Rent Relief Program as soon as they possibly can,” Victoria Horrock, senior supervising attorney at the Legal Aid Justice, said.

If you’re behind on rent, the organization urges you to apply for rent relief assistance immediately. If you have a court date, it’s crucial that you show up.

“The other thing that people can do is until the 30th of June, tenants of large landlords are still entitled to get into a repayment agreement for any back rent that they owe to their landlords. That’s another option for those tenants of bigger landlords who have more than four payments,” Horrock said.

LAJC also recommends saving any correspondence with your landlord, especially notices.

