Recognizing Drinking Water Week: May 1-7

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - This week is Drinking Water Week, and local services are helping people understand what they do.

The Augusta County Service Authority said they are a 24/7 operation and are always on-call in case something goes wrong. Not only do they supply clean drinking water, but they treat it to even higher standards than what is required.

“We’re regulated by EPA, VDH, DEQ, the whole alphabet soup. We have our own personal standards. As long as we’re meeting our standards, we’re going to meet all the regulatory requirements there are,” said Tim Castillo, Director of Treatment Operations.

That’s because filtered and healthy drinking water is crucial to health.

“This industry was the first public health business. Typhoid Mary back in London was poor public water. Our team makes sure those things don’t happen,” said Castillo.

It’s a team effort, and they all understand the importance of their job.

“The major health benefits, which has been going on more than 100 years, people started living longer when public water became available throughout the country,” said Patrick J. Conroy, Treatment Operations Superintendent for Augusta County.

Day-to-day, water treatment operators go around to various plants and record numbers, sample water and supervise the plant. One of those operators is Seth Lapp.

“Because it’s such an important job, you just have to be careful with what you’re doing,” said Lapp.

On top of that, in a large area like Augusta County, things can get confusing.

“Not all systems are intertwined. The Stuarts Draft area is intertwined, but a lot of the systems we go to are just out and about, so we drive over 100 miles each day to each system,” said Lapp.

They all agree that clean drinking water is something many people take for granted, and they want people to understand the work that goes into the process.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.