Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks...
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks performs.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A seismograph at Louisiana State University reportedly recorded a small earthquake at Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

Country music star Garth Brooks performed in front of a sold-out, enthusiastic crowd.

When the singer performed crowd favorite, “Callin’ Baton Rouge” around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph on campus recorded a small earthquake, according to LSU.

WAFB reports the audience could be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.

Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted about the concert on social media, saying the show was “better than his wildest dreams.”

