Virginia lottery board issues 1st casino license

The $400 million project is expected to include a 300-room hotel, five restaurants, four bars...
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Lottery Board recently granted a license for the state’s first casino, which developers intend to open in Bristol in 2024.

WJHL-TV reports the $400 million project is expected to include a 300-room hotel, five restaurants, four bars or lounges and a concert venue.

Developers expect to employ over 1,200 people, and gambling options will include slots, tables and a sportsbook. A new gaming revenue tax will be split among 12 southwest Virginia counties.

The station reports that Hard Rock announced after the vote on the license that a temporary casino would open in a former mall in July.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

