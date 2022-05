Warm to start the week but cooler into the weekend

MONDAY: A fantastic evening, clear and temperatures in the 70s. Clouds increase overnight. Patchy fog in low spots. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Some sunshine to start the day but more clouds. Mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few showers and storms firing up late in the afternoon, generally after 2 pm. One or two of these storms could be on the strong side.

A warm evening with a few showers and storms and temperatures falling into the 70s. Plenty of clouds around for the night as scattered showers and storms will continue to hang around. Staying mostly cloudy overnight and turning pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. A few showers and storms to start the day with coverage increasing some in the afternoon. It will not rain all day, there will just be some brief periods of rain. There is a potential for some of these storms to be strong. Warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s as a cold front crosses. Some clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures rising into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s as plenty of clouds arrive for the night along with some scattered showers. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Our next system will look to bring scattered showers during the day. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s with scattered showers possible overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Pleasant to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Scattered showers for some of the day, beginning to taper late in the day. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Pleasant for the evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Some clouds overnight and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s with a few clouds. Intervals of clouds and sunshine for the day and feeling cooler than previous days but still pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A pleasant evening with temperaturs in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is still going on in West Virginia. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

