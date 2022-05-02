Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A mother in Waynesboro said her child has experienced consistent bullying, but things escalated two weeks ago.

It was Friday, April 22 when Rachel Pearson said her daughter was traumatized with a toy gun. She said that day, her daughter was at a loss for words.

“She just got angry, and she swung her lunch bag at the boy on the school bus after repetitively being bullied verbally, but my daughter didn’t realize but there was an icepack in the lunch bag,” Pearson said.

The hit caused the other child’s nose to start bleeding. Just 20 minutes after her daughter went inside, the other child showed up on their doorstep.

“He was banging really angrily on the door. Before I even had a chance to alert my daughter or say anything to my daughter, she’d already opened the door,” Pearson said.

Pearson, not home at the time, was watching it unfold on her security camera. What she saw next still gives her chills.

“Next thing I know, I’m witnessing on the camera live, him pulling a gun from his pocket, a pistol, putting it to my daughter’s head and pulling the trigger,” she said.

Pearson said the gun was a CO2 gun, or an air gun, but she didn’t realize that at the time. Her daughter was physically OK.

Her child shut and locked the door, and Pearson left work, rushed home and called 911.

“She’s inconsolable, could barely talk, barely breathe,” she said.

When the officer arrived, Pearson said she filed a police report. Waynesboro Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no information will be released before it’s complete.

Waynesboro Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber said he can’t speak to the investigation since the incident happened off school grounds.

“It’s challenging to keep the community issues and the social media stuff that’s happening in the community out of our schools. I think that’s one of the biggest challenges we do have,” Barber said.

However, they do put resources in place through counselors and educational programming.

“We have security plans in place. When we believe there is potentially a threat or safety is in jeopardy, we put plans in place that are pretty restrictive so we can make sure safety is maintained,” Barber said.

If Pearson’s daughter chooses to ride the school bus again, it won’t be with the child who allegedly did this. However, Pearson said she’d like to see a stronger response.

“We need to look at the bigger picture here at what this boy is capable of and realize how many other kids who are capable of the same thing that have been swept under the rug and are still in our schools, walking around with our children,” she said.

