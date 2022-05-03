Advertisement

AAA: Gasoline prices back on the rise, select states with 20 cent increases

AAA reports gasoline prices are back on the rise due to the high cost of crude oil.
AAA reports gasoline prices are back on the rise due to the high cost of crude oil.(Maria Sbytova via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - After a short break from rising gasoline prices, the prices at the pump are once again increasing.

According to AAA, pump prices rose over the past week due to the high cost of crude oil. The cost of a barrel of crude continues to hover around $100.

With the oil price accounting for about 60% of pump prices, AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular is currently $4.19, an increase of seven cents since April 25 and $1.29 more than a year ago.

“As long as the supply remains tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will face higher prices at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.”

AAA reports gasoline prices are back on the rise as we turn the calendar to May.
AAA reports gasoline prices are back on the rise as we turn the calendar to May.(AAA)

Officials say the fear of a global energy supply disruption due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine outweighs the demand concerns prompted by the impact of COVID-19 on China’s economy.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gasoline demand has decreased slightly, and it would typically push pump prices lower. However, the fluctuating oil price and tight gasoline supply have pushed pump prices higher.

As AAA reports, pump prices will likely face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel.

Quick stats from AAA:

  • The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases: Delaware (+22 cents), Maryland (+21 cents), Ohio (+19 cents), Pennsylvania (+15 cents), Washington, D.C. (+14 cents), Connecticut (+13 cents), Vermont (+13 cents), Indiana (+12 cents), New Jersey (+12 cents) and North Carolina (+12 cents).
  • The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets: Georgia ($3.72), Missouri ($3.77), Kansas ($3.78), Arkansas ($3.79), Mississippi ($3.80), Oklahoma ($3.80), Kentucky ($3.82), South Carolina ($3.85), Alabama ($3.85) and Texas ($3.86).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
The Long John Silver’s in Staunton opened its doors at 10 a.m. Monday and had cars lined up...
Long John Silver’s is finally open in Staunton
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
School board votes on name for second Harrisonburg high school
School board votes on name for second Harrisonburg high school
Virginia is for Lovers apparel at the Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center in Harrisonburg.
$2.7 million in grants to support economic recovery, tourism programs in Virginia
Spotswood boys soccer, Wilson Memorial baseball teams earn big district wins Tuesday night
Spotswood boys soccer, Wilson Memorial baseball teams earn big district wins Tuesday night
Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Devon Lane for a...
No injuries after Harrisonburg apartment fire