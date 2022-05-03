Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - During the severe thunderstorm on April 26, 2022, Zach Trover was working at home.

“The couch is on this side of the room and the tv is over there.” Trover describes where he was as the storm started.

“I came upstairs to get a drink, and I was watching cartoons on tv because I’m an adult, and it started to hail.”

Trover walked to the back door to take this video for his wife. She’s a teacher and has no windows in her classroom. So he wanted to show her that it was hailing. That’s when the storm turned violent.

“In the 30 seconds I got off the couch and walked to the back door, I saw this bright flash and the tree came down on the house.”

When he turned back around, he saw debris exactly where he was just sitting and was completely stunned at what just happened. This is what he saw.

Where Zach Trover was sitting right before the tree crashed into his home. (Zach Trover)

“So I just stood there frozen, and took another picture.”

This is what’s left of the tree, the picture doesn’t do it justice. This is 40 inches in diameter.

This is what's left of the tree that fell. The diameter is 40" (whsv)

“The tree that fell was a healthy one, we just had it all checked out recently so I was really surprised it was the one that fell. It was huge.”

It’s the damage to several hardwood trees that led to National Weather Service to give this tornado an EF-1 rating with winds of 90 miles an hour.

Trover explaines how this room was an addition. It was the family room that was destroyed.

The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home (Zach Trover)

“Our house is fine, but this is the hangout room, where we would all hangout.”

Standing in front of glass is not something you would want to do during a severe storm, but in this case, it may have saved his life.

“I must have something to do, so that’s why I’m still here.”

April 26, 2022. From Barterbrook Road in Fishersville to Waynesboro. (whsv)

