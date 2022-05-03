Advertisement

Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - During the severe thunderstorm on April 26, 2022, Zach Trover was working at home.

“The couch is on this side of the room and the tv is over there.” Trover describes where he was as the storm started.

“I came upstairs to get a drink, and I was watching cartoons on tv because I’m an adult, and it started to hail.”

Trover walked to the back door to take this video for his wife. She’s a teacher and has no windows in her classroom. So he wanted to show her that it was hailing. That’s when the storm turned violent.

“In the 30 seconds I got off the couch and walked to the back door, I saw this bright flash and the tree came down on the house.”

When he turned back around, he saw debris exactly where he was just sitting and was completely stunned at what just happened. This is what he saw.

Where Zach Trover was sitting right before the tree crashed into his home.
Where Zach Trover was sitting right before the tree crashed into his home.(Zach Trover)

“So I just stood there frozen, and took another picture.”

This is what’s left of the tree, the picture doesn’t do it justice. This is 40 inches in diameter.

This is what's left of the tree that fell. The diameter is 40"
This is what's left of the tree that fell. The diameter is 40"(whsv)

“The tree that fell was a healthy one, we just had it all checked out recently so I was really surprised it was the one that fell. It was huge.”

It’s the damage to several hardwood trees that led to National Weather Service to give this tornado an EF-1 rating with winds of 90 miles an hour.

Trover explaines how this room was an addition. It was the family room that was destroyed.

The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home(Zach Trover)

“Our house is fine, but this is the hangout room, where we would all hangout.”

Standing in front of glass is not something you would want to do during a severe storm, but in this case, it may have saved his life.

“I must have something to do, so that’s why I’m still here.”

April 26, 2022. From Barterbrook Road in Fishersville to Waynesboro.
April 26, 2022. From Barterbrook Road in Fishersville to Waynesboro.(whsv)

MORE STORIES RELATED TO THE TORNADO

Augusta County Tornado
Details of the Storm Survey with Augusta Co Tornado

More details on the storm

A huge tree fell on Hickory Hill Lane in Fishersville
High wind pushes driver off the road during the tornado

Hear from one driver who had a terrifying experience during the storm

No tracks behind Tiffany Raines vehicle after high wind pushed the car off the road.
EF-1 tornado confirmed

NWS confirms tornado on 4-26-2022

April 26, 2022. From Barterbrook Road in Fishersville to Waynesboro.
Power Lines down in storm

Damage during the storm

Power lines were downed near the Staunton Montessori School on Jefferson Highway in Fishersville.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from snake bite in foyer
JMU Softball
Remainder of JMU Softball season canceled
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Man shot himself while eviction notice was served

Latest News

Shenandoah Caverns celebrates 100 years
The amendment would allow any applications for large ground-mounted solar facilities submitted...
Rockingham County planning commission to consider solar ordinance tweak
Evening Forecast 5-3-22
Evening Forecast 5-3-22
Local healthcare provider highlights the Valley’s mental health resources
Local healthcare provider highlights the Valley’s mental health resources
Valley bicyclists remind drivers to share the road safely
Valley bicyclists remind drivers to share the road safely