Bridgewater men’s & women’s lacrosse teams fall in first round of ODAC Tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College men’s and women’s lacrosse teams both lost in the first round of their respective ODAC Tournaments Monday.

The men’s team dropped a heartbreaker at home to Shenandoah, 13-12, while the women’s squad lost on the road at Randolph-Macon, 21-11.

The BC men’s team finishes the season with a 10-8 overall record while the women’s team finishes with a 6-12 overall mark.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.