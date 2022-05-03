Bridgewater men’s & women’s lacrosse teams fall in first round of ODAC Tournament
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College men’s and women’s lacrosse teams both lost in the first round of their respective ODAC Tournaments Monday.
The men’s team dropped a heartbreaker at home to Shenandoah, 13-12, while the women’s squad lost on the road at Randolph-Macon, 21-11.
The BC men’s team finishes the season with a 10-8 overall record while the women’s team finishes with a 6-12 overall mark.
