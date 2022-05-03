Advertisement

Bridgewater men’s & women’s lacrosse teams fall in first round of ODAC Tournament

The Bridgewater College men’s and women’s lacrosse teams both lost in the first round of their...
The Bridgewater College men’s and women’s lacrosse teams both lost in the first round of their respective ODAC Tournaments Monday.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College men’s and women’s lacrosse teams both lost in the first round of their respective ODAC Tournaments Monday.

The men’s team dropped a heartbreaker at home to Shenandoah, 13-12, while the women’s squad lost on the road at Randolph-Macon, 21-11.

The BC men’s team finishes the season with a 10-8 overall record while the women’s team finishes with a 6-12 overall mark.

