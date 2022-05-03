Advertisement

Guided tours of Mulberry Hill to be held at Staunton River Battlefield State Park

Tours will begin promptly at the top of each hour beginning at 10 a.m. and every tour will...

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Starting in May, Mulberry Hill will be open from the first Saturday of the month through September. There will be four tours given from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can join a Park Ranger for a guided tour of Mulberry Hill at Staunton River Battlefield State Park for a look at Virginia Judge Paul Carrington and his family, the McPhail’s and their experiences through the Wilson-Kautz Raid in 1864. You will learn about the lives of the enslaved African-Americans that worked the property, as well as see the antique furnishings and original artwork throughout the home.

Tours will begin promptly at the top of each hour beginning at 10 a.m. and every tour will start on the front porch of the house and will be approximately 35 minutes in length.

“After a brief introduction, a Park Ranger will lead visitors into the welcoming hall, through the main parlor and sitting room and then into the formal dining room and to the rear of the home,” Staunton River Battlefield State Park Ranger Josh Lindamood said. “Guests are encouraged to explore the six dependencies and boxwood gardens after the tour. We really hope that our guests enjoy learning about the park’s history and how it impacts the future.”

Park Rangers will be available for questions and additional information.

These tours will include stairs and uneven ground so it is recommended that you wear appropriate clothing and footwear. Pets are not permitted inside the house. These tours are free and require no reservations. Call the park office at 434-454-4312 for more information.

