Local funeral home part of FEMA COVID-19 assistance program

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In March, The Federal Emergency Management Agency reported they would provide $2 billion in financial aid to 300,000 applicants for their COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program, and they’re still doing so.

FEMA will cover up to $9,000 for different services like headstone markers, arrangement of the funeral ceremony, or cremation.

Henry Funeral Home in Staunton has helped around 75 families through this process over the course of the pandemic. They said this process has been fairly simple and makes an already difficult time in loved ones’ lives a little easier.

“They will key on a single claim on behalf of the deceased, and that death certificate must say somewhere on it that COVID-19 is a contributing factor to the cause of death. Anytime we saw that in the filing of death certificates, we’d immediately contact the family,” Mark Clarke, owner and general manager of Henry Funeral Home, said.

Clarke adds that not every family opts for the funding, but in his experience, repayment time has taken around 90 to 120 days.

There is no application deadline for the Funeral Assistance Program. To learn more, click here.

