Local healthcare provider highlights the Valley’s mental health resources

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. Healthcare providers in the Valley said it’s a time to check in on loved ones and on yourself.

“You want to do three things. You want to talk to your friends, you want to take care of yourself, and you want to just talk about mental health issues,” said Clinical Leader for Augusta Behavioral Health, Amy Ghaemmaghami.

May is designated as Mental Health Awareness Month to start conversations and destigmatize mental health.

“We’re celebrating our humanity, our glory, and we’re talking about the issues that cause mental health diagnoses,” said Ghaemmaghami

Ghaemmaghami said the COVID-19 pandemic changed the approach to mental health and treatment, saying suicide rates since 2019 are alarming.

“The COVID pandemic has made the emergence of more mental health crises, but it has also at the same time raised awareness,” Ghaemmaghami said.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, self-harm emergency department visits increased from 6,520 visits in 2016 to 14,298 visits in 2021 for kids aged 9-18. Even though much of the world is getting a glimpse of life after COVID, that struggle still exists.

“We’re seeing quite a lot of people who are showing up with depression and anxiety due to COVID and the fallout from COVID,” Ghaemmaghami said. “Returning to work, returning to in-person work, students returning to school – even though they’ve been back at school for almost a year now, there’s still a lot going on with our teens.”

She said each demographic faces unique challenges. In the Valley, many 10-14 year-olds are struggling. Elders also struggle.

“They struggled during COVID with loneliness, and we’re seeing a lot of folks in the office in the geriatric age range,” she said.

There are many resources in the Valley for someone struggling with their mental health. Augusta Behavioral Health can be reached at (540) 213-2525. They take patients 12 and older.

There’s also an intense outpatient program that is three days a week, along with a two-day-a-week substance abuse group. Augusta Health also has the Crossroads Inpatient Treatment Facility which does intake through the emergency room for people 18 and older.

The Valley Community Services Board also has a hotline: 540-885-0866, 540-943-1590, or Toll Free 866-274-7475.

The Valley has many local practitioners that offer a range of mental health treatments. Sentara RMH also has a partial hospitalization program.

The national suicide hotline is 800-273-8255, and you can also text HELLO to 741-741. If you’re worried about a loved one, text that number.

The Veterans Crisis Line helps service members and veterans who may be in crisis. Dial 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 to talk to someone or send a text message to 838255 to connect with a VA responder.

The Trevor Project is a hotline for young LGBTQ+ people, and they can be reached at 1-866-488-7386.

Anyone in an emergency or at risk of hurting themselves or someone else should call 911.

