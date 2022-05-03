Local political science professor breaks down leaked Roe v. Wade opinion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Late Monday night, a draft of the Supreme Courts’ opinion was leaked.

In the draft, the Supreme Court would potentially be overturning Roe v. Wade.

If the leaked draft holds true, the Supreme Court would be giving the power back to the states in terms of abortion access, but political experts say this isn’t unexpected.

“Many red states will ban it entirely, the majority of blue states will keep it and then purple states will fight it and Virginia is a purple state,” Dr. Bob Roberts, a political science professor at JMU, said.

With democrats running the Virginia Senate with a thin majority, Dr. Bob Roberts believes the status quo for abortion rights will remain the same in Virginia until the 2023 election.

“Every single candidate for Senate and every single candidate for House of Representatives will have to take a position on this,” Dr. Roberts said.

In West Virginia, there is only one abortion provider in the entire state.

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia said in a press release on Tuesday it is “committed to protecting the abortion access in our state.”

Dr. Roberts said if Roe v. Wade is overturned, this would leave women in states that ban abortions to travel to states that allow them.

“From a public policy position, what you have going to happen is women who are wealthy enough can travel to states that have abortions and get abortions... so it is not gonna affect wealthy people. It’s gonna have a major impact on poor people,” Dr. Roberts said.

Dr. Roberts said this decision will take precedence over any other governing issue at the state and national level.

“For the foreseeable future, this becomes the central domestic issue in American politics,” Dr. Roberts said.

