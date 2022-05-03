Long John Silver’s is finally open in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The wait is over. The Long John Silver’s in Staunton opened its doors at 10 a.m. Monday and had cars lined up down Greenville Ave since 8 a.m.

“It’s pretty crazy out here but obviously everybody loves Long Johns so I’m glad to see it back,” Lance Payne, a Long John Silver’s customer said.

People were waiting hours to get a taste of the famous Long John Silver’s batter once again.

“Literally they could not wait so we’re glad that they’re here,” Trish Wright, area coach for Long John Silver’s said.

The line never ceased from 10 a.m. and the inside became standing room only because of the crowd.

“We’ve been backed up all the way past Burger King and the bowling alley all day long,” Debbie Williams, area coach for Long John Silver’s said.

The Staunton opening was a record-breaker among Long John Silver’s across the country.

“This is probably gonna set Charter Foods records today in one day is gonna set Charter Foods records for opening Long John Silver’s,” Wright said.

Customers said they’re excited to have it back because there is not another restaurant like it around ... let alone any other Long John Silver’s in the Valley.

“People are just ... they’re craving it because they haven’t had it in so long and the closest one has been Lynchburg,” Williams said.

Management is expecting the lines to continue to look as they did Monday for at least a week while everyone gets the fix they’ve been missing.

“It’s crazy inside, outside, no matter what,” Payne said.

