Advertisement

Phillips steps down as Staunton football head coach

Staunton High School is searching for a new head coach of the football program.
Staunton High School is searching for a new head coach of the football program.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton High School is searching for a new head coach of the football program.

Staunton athletic director David Tibbs confirmed to WHSV via email Tuesday morning that Jake Phillips is stepping down as head coach of the football team.

Phillips took over the Storm prior to the 2019 season and guided the program for three campaigns, including the 2021 spring season which was played due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staunton posted a 7-20 record during his time at the helm. WHSV had reached out to Phillips for comment but has not heard back as of Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from snake bite in foyer
JMU Softball
Remainder of JMU Softball season canceled
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Man shot, killed while eviction notice was served

Latest News

The Bridgewater College men’s and women’s lacrosse teams both lost in the first round of their...
Bridgewater men’s & women’s lacrosse teams fall in first round of ODAC Tournament
Bridgewater men's and women's lacrosse teams fall in first round of ODAC Tournament
Bridgewater men's and women's lacrosse teams fall in first round of ODAC Tournament
Updates regarding the NCAA transfer portal and the James Madison football team after the Dukes...
JMU football transfer portal updates
JMU Softball
Remainder of JMU Softball season canceled