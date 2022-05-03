Phillips steps down as Staunton football head coach

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton High School is searching for a new head coach of the football program.

Staunton athletic director David Tibbs confirmed to WHSV via email Tuesday morning that Jake Phillips is stepping down as head coach of the football team.

Phillips took over the Storm prior to the 2019 season and guided the program for three campaigns, including the 2021 spring season which was played due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Staunton posted a 7-20 record during his time at the helm. WHSV had reached out to Phillips for comment but has not heard back as of Tuesday afternoon.

