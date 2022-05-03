Advertisement

Report: Supreme Court set to overturn abortion rights

FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington.
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico.

The Roe v. Wade decision protects women’s rights to abortion.

The initial majority draft which was reportedly circulated inside the court was written and signed by Justice Samuel Alito.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito said in the document.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
The coaching staff said Lauren had a huge heart and a trusting soul.
JMU Softball coaching staff release statement on Lauren Bernett
JMU Softball
Remainder of JMU Softball season canceled
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from snake bite in foyer
Lyndhurst man arrested after alleged intentional crash

Latest News

Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
Planet Fitness has announced an initiative for teens ages 14-19 to work out for free all summer.
Planet Fitness offers high school teens free workouts all summer
A Ukrainian family shares graphic video of their young loved ones after an attack that killed...
GRAPHIC: Faces of Ukrainian children victimized by Russia's invasion
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 1997, file photo, a police officer sits in her cruiser outside the home...
JonBenet Ramsey’s father wants outside agency to test DNA