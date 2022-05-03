Rockingham County planning commission to consider solar ordinance tweak

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County planning commission is set to meet Tuesday night. One item on the agenda is an amendment to the county’s solar ordinance.

The amendment would allow any applications for large ground-mounted solar facilities submitted prior to the county’s November 17th solar ordinance rewrite to be reviewed based on the requirements of the old ordinance.

“They may need to mirror as much as possible the conditions in the new ordinance but they wouldn’t have to strictly adhere to it,” said Rhonda Cooper, the Rockingham County Director of Community Development.

The change would only affect a few proposed projects like the solar project near East Rockingham High School.

The revised ordinance that was approved by the Board of Supervisors on November 17th set guidelines for the size, landscaping, and decommissioning of solar facilities in the county.

“The board did two things related to size. One was to establish an aggregate cap for all of the solar facilities across the county not to exceed 1,800 acres. However, many that might be, no more than 1,800 acres of solar facilities could be located anywhere in the county,” said Cooper.

The county also has a cap of 50-acres per site for large-scale solar facilities but there is an exception.

“They (the Board of Supervisors) said that we would look at up to 150-acre sites, but that can’t exceed 450 acres of the aggregate cap of 1,500 acres,” said Cooper.

Cooper said while there was a lot of public feedback on the rewrite of the solar ordinance in November, there has been no public input so far about the ordinance amendment being considered on Tuesday.

Cooper added that there have been very few applications for solar facilities this year after there were a fair amount of them last year.

