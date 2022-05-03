School board to vote on name of new Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The wait is nearly over for the name of the second Harrisonburg High School. The city school board is expected to vote on the name for the new school at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The board appointed a naming committee that has worked to come up with names, gather public feedback, and narrow down options over the last few months. On Tuesday night the board will make a final decision on the name and it appears to be down to two options.

Based on the latest student feedback, School Board Chair Dr. Nick Swayne said the top two options are South Ridge High School and Rocktown High School.

The naming committee made South Ridge its final recommendation for the name, but Swayne said it appears that Rocktown has the most support in the community.

“That’s something we’ll discuss tonight as a board and see where everybody is on that, but the feedback that I’ve received has been overwhelmingly in favor of Rocktown so we’ll see how it pans out,” said Swayne.

The school division conducted a recent survey of over 1,600 hundred Harrisonburg students asking for their preference between Rocktown, South Ridge, and Valley View. Rocktown received the most votes.

“I know that a lot of the community members have been indicating their preference for Rocktown,” said April Howard, Chief Officer of Student Support for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.

Howard said no matter what the board decides Tuesday night, the school division is pleased with how much involvement the community had in the naming process.

“I think it will be exciting to have a name for so long we’ve referred to it as HHS2 so it’ll be nice to give it a name and its own identity. It’s exciting that students and community members have been a part of this process,” she said.

Dr. Swayne said the school board is also pleased with the naming committee and how the naming process has gone overall.

“I think it’s actually gone pretty smoothly. The naming committee did a great job of pulling public comment and getting a lot of feedback from everyone so we’ll see how that turns out. It’s the first time we’ve used this process but I think it went pretty well,” he said.

The school board will also discuss the new school’s colors and could vote on that as well. The naming committee recommended red and black as the school’s color scheme, as that was the top choice among students.

The board will vote on the school’s mascot later on, but so far students seem to favor some sort of variation of Thunder or Rolling Thunder.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

