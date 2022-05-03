Advertisement

Shenandoah Caverns celebrates 100 years
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - On May 3, 1922, a full-service attraction opened for the Shenandoah Caverns, and now they are celebrating 100 years.

“The caverns has never been closed and that’s what I find really exciting to be able to say for 100 years we have been welcoming visitors from all around the world,” Joe Proctor, general manager at the Shenandoah Caverns said.

There are a handful of caves and caverns in the Valley, but Joe Proctor says the flowstone of the Shenandoah Caverns makes it unique and beautiful.

Shenandoah Caverns will hold a 100-year celebration on May 21.

“It’s kind of a celebration for the community to let everyone know this is a special time because this business has been a part of a lot of people’s lives for a long time,” Proctor said.

The activities will include historical items on display, touring the caverns, and a grand finale of fireworks to end the day.

”We’re gonna have a hand radio operator that will be here in the cavern, actually in the cave transmitting around the world via hand radio which is gonna be kind of interesting,” Proctor said.

One thing the Shenandoah Caverns prides itself on is the number of people that come back for return visits.

“I have seen generations of people return here,” Proctor said. “And that is another interesting part of being open for 100 years, a big part of that clientele has been coming here for many, many years.”

Shenandoah Caverns is a family affair. With only three owners in its 100-year span, these caverns have stayed in the family for generations.

”This really is a family-run business and when people bring their families to see it, it’s almost in a way like they’re coming home and I’m glad to see that,” Proctor said.

