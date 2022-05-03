Valley bicyclists remind drivers to share the road safely

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather warms up, more and more cyclists are hitting the road.

Valley cyclists are reminding drivers of the newest laws that went into effect last year. Motorists are required to pass a cyclist by changing lanes, even if that means crossing a double yellow line.

“Until last July, Virginia did have a ‘Three-Foot Law’ in existence where motorists were supposed to pass cyclists, allowing them three feet of space,” said President of Augusta Cycling Club Wade Craig.

Cyclists are also allowed to ride side-by-side on the road.

“Legally we are allowed to ride what’s called two-up, that’s two cyclists side by side, and motorists are supposed to pass in the opposing lane. That’s what the law entails that went into effect last July,” said Craig.

Craig said in the Valley, many drivers are very aware of the laws and follow them. Still, breaking the law is risking the health and safety of drivers and cyclists.

“Cyclists are out trying to do an activity that keeps them healthy and is for enjoyment and also for mental health. There’s a myriad of things it does. We don’t want to impede a motorist or cause them a delay in their day and whatnot,” he said.

He said cyclists are very grateful to drivers who share the road generously.

“When a motorist takes time to pass us properly and extend the courtesy of the road, we’re going to do everything in our power to give it back the same way. I just appreciate any motorist who takes time to pass us correctly,” he said.

