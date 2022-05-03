Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

Check back to view more as they are added.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R):

“I am in utter disbelief that the sacred confidentiality of the Supreme Court would be violated in this manner. Sadly, this leak was done in order to cause chaos and to put pressure on justices and elected officials. It’s premature to speculate on what the Supreme Court’s decision will be; however, we learned from listening to Virginians over the last year that we have much common ground on this issue. I am pro-life, and I have been very clear about that since the day I launched my campaign. While we wait for the final June decision, we will be focused on lowering taxes for Virginians, funding education and law enforcement because we need to get a budget passed.”

US Sen. Tim Kaine (D):

The draft opinion shows why the Senate GOP denied Merrick Garland a hearing and rushed Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation. 2 stolen seats = Taking away women’s rights. It’s been the goal all along. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 3, 2022

US Sen. Mark Warner (D):

I’m outraged by the reported leaked SCOTUS decision overturning Roe.



I believe abortion care is health care, and I’ll keep fighting for that in the Senate. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 3, 2022

Rep. Bob Good (R-5):

Once again, when the Democrat Left feels power slipping away, because they cannot legitimately win at the ballot box, they seek to further tear down our traditional norms and burn down our institutions. 🧵 https://t.co/gmxvXtpXTr — Bob Good for Congress (@GoodForCongress) May 3, 2022

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-7):

This leaked draft Supreme Court opinion is poised to erase a woman’s right to privacy and reproductive healthcare that has been settled law for nearly a half century.



The House has voted to codify Roe v. Wade. The Senate needs to follow suit and pass this bill. — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) May 3, 2022

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10):

We must protect women.



We must fight back against attempts to control a woman’s ability to make decisions about her own body.



We must ensure that the Women’s Health Protection Act is signed into law. — Jennifer Wexton (@JenniferWexton) May 3, 2022

@vademocrats/Twitter (@vademocrats/Twitter)

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.