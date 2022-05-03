Advertisement

Virginia leaders react to draft opinion about possible overturning of Roe v. Wade

(CNN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Check back to view more as they are added.

Governor Glenn Youngkin (R):

“I am in utter disbelief that the sacred confidentiality of the Supreme Court would be violated in this manner. Sadly, this leak was done in order to cause chaos and to put pressure on justices and elected officials. It’s premature to speculate on what the Supreme Court’s decision will be; however, we learned from listening to Virginians over the last year that we have much common ground on this issue. I am pro-life, and I have been very clear about that since the day I launched my campaign. While we wait for the final June decision, we will be focused on lowering taxes for Virginians, funding education and law enforcement because we need to get a budget passed.”

US Sen. Tim Kaine (D):

US Sen. Mark Warner (D):

Rep. Bob Good (R-5):

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-7):

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10):

@vademocrats/Twitter
@vademocrats/Twitter(@vademocrats/Twitter)

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident.
Multiple fatalities reported in car accident into river
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
‘You feel like you’re burning from deep inside your bones’: Va. woman suing restaurant chain after getting debilitating disease from snake bite in foyer
JMU Softball
Remainder of JMU Softball season canceled
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP: Man shot, killed while eviction notice was served

Latest News

Henry Funeral Home in Staunton has helped around 75 families through this process over the...
Local funeral home part of FEMA COVID-19 assistance program
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest
Tours will begin promptly at the top of each hour beginning at 10 a.m. and every tour will...
Guided tours of Mulberry Hill to be held at Staunton River Battlefield State Park
Bridgewater men's and women's lacrosse teams fall in first round of ODAC Tournament
Bridgewater men's and women's lacrosse teams fall in first round of ODAC Tournament
$15 million awarded to Love family
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing