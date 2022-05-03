Advertisement

Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the arrest of Ralph Ennis and if the injuries he sustained during the encounter with deputies led to his death.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — A 77-year-old Virginia man has died after he hit his head following his arrest by sheriff’s deputies, and officials say an investigation is underway into his death.

Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the arrest of Ralph Ennis and if the injuries he sustained during the encounter with deputies led to his death.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office also says it has contacted the Commonwealth Attorney’s office and requested a special prosecutor to help the state police investigation.

Maj. Jeffrey Driskill also says in a news release Monday that the sheriff’s office will convene a board of inquiry to review the use of force related to Ennis’ arrest.

