Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

By Justin Geary
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONTEBELLO, Va. (WDBJ) - A Waynesboro man was killed in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday night, according to parkway officials.

Park officials say the crash occurred near milepost one on the parkway.

Early investigation indicates the victim was a passenger in a car being driven northbound. The driver ran off the road in a curve, falling 10 feet down an embankment before hitting a tree on the passenger side door, according to park officials.

Bryan Antonio Garcia Navas, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver was taken to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Virginia State Police and the Wintergreen Fire & Rescue Department assisted park personnel.

