Youngkin launches Office of the Children’s Ombudsman

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the launch of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, which will advocate for changes in the state’s child welfare system.

The office will also be able to take complaints from the citizens about “the actions or decisions of departments of social services in cases involving children alleged to have been abused or neglected and children who are in foster care.”

“I am pleased that we are officially launching the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, which will play a critical role in improving Virginia’s foster care system, facilitate complaints, and advocate for changes to the child welfare system. My administration is committed to serving the next generation of Virginia’s children,” Youngkin said in a release.

Last month, the governor launched a task force to help safely house foster children

Youngkin said last year more than 150 kids in Virginia spent at least one night in hotels, emergency rooms or local government offices due to a shortage of foster homes.

To learn more about the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman, click here.

