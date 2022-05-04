Advertisement

Amazon users can now get Smith Mountain Lake water conditions on Alexa

Smith Mountain Lake
Smith Mountain Lake(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: May. 4, 2022
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake residents and those wanting to enjoy the water have a new tool to get updates about conditions.

There is a new Amazon skill called SML water update.

The creator is a Smith Mountain Lake resident.

Users can say, “Hey, Alexa, enable SML water update” to get the skill.

Then after that, you would say, “Hey, Alexa, open SML water update” to get the current lake water conditions.

Smith Mountain Lake Fire Department urges safety while boating this summer

“Gives the current lake level in inches below full pond or above full pond, and then it would tell you if the lake is rising or falling, and it would tell you how many inches per hour it’s rising or falling, and then bolted on to the end of that, it gives you the current water temperature of the lake, which comes from the SML today website. So it bundles all that together,” said Randy Lowman with LakeTurn Automation.

The information updates about every hour and it’s free to use.

