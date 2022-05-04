Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office makes 2 arrests after vehicle pursuit

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shortly after 12 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol, when he observed an SUV stopped in the roadway on Barterbrook Rd. with the driver appearing to be slumped over the steering wheel.

While the deputy was approaching the vehicle, the vehicle reportedly accelerated rapidly. The deputy initially just followed the vehicle, with no lights and sirens. When the deputy observed the vehicle driving recklessly by crossing the double yellow lines and swerving into the opposing lane of travel, the deputy activated his lights and siren in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, John Joseph Panzino Jr., of Callands, Va., refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit continued into Nelson County and then Albemarle County on Interstate 64.

A Virginia State Police Trooper, assisting with the pursuit, attempted to contain the vehicle and slow it down. The suspect vehicle continued around the trooper and rammed an Augusta County Deputy’s patrol vehicle. The suspect vehicle then reportedly crashed in the median.

Neither Panzino nor his passenger, Alexis Drew Monroe of Waynesboro, was injured in the crash. Both were taken into custody without further incident.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Deputy charged Panzino with 1 felony count of eluding police and was also served with 2 outstanding probation violations from Staunton. Monroe was served with 2 outstanding warrants from Henrico County for petit larceny and possession of burglary tools.

Panzino is being held without bond at MRRJ. Monroe was released on bond. No law enforcement officers were injured during the course of the pursuit.

