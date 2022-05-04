Bridgewater announces 2022 Football schedule

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College has released the football schedule for 2022.

The first game is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 at 1 p.m. at Gettysburg.

The Eagles will play their first home game Saturday, September 10 against Southern Virginia. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

The annual homecoming game is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 at 2 p.m. The Eagles will go head to head with the Averett Cougars for the first time since 2009.

“We are excited to get the 2022 season going,” said Head Coach Scott Lemn. “Coming off our first spring season since 2019, the guys are all ready to go, and we have a great group of nonconference games scheduled, including against N.C. Wesleyan who we haven’t played in five years.”

Click here to view the full schedule.

