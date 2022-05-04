Advertisement

Bridgewater announces 2022 Football schedule

Bridgewater College football
Bridgewater College football(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College has released the football schedule for 2022.

The first game is scheduled for Saturday, September 3 at 1 p.m. at Gettysburg.

The Eagles will play their first home game Saturday, September 10 against Southern Virginia. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

The annual homecoming game is scheduled for Saturday, October 22 at 2 p.m. The Eagles will go head to head with the Averett Cougars for the first time since 2009.

“We are excited to get the 2022 season going,” said Head Coach Scott Lemn. “Coming off our first spring season since 2019, the guys are all ready to go, and we have a great group of nonconference games scheduled, including against N.C. Wesleyan who we haven’t played in five years.”

Click here to view the full schedule.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

Results from high school spring sports contests played on Wednesday, May 4.
Mountain View baseball, Fort Defiance girls soccer teams pick up wins Wednesday
The Eastern Mennonite University baseball team is back in the ODAC Tournament for a third...
EMU baseball returns to ODAC Tournament for third straight season
Gage Kile
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Gage Kile
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week: Gage Kile (Broadway)
WHSV Student Athlete of the Week: Gage Kile (Broadway)
Updates regarding the NCAA transfer portal and the James Madison football team after the Dukes...
JMU football transfer portal updates