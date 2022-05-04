Bridgewater College professor weighs in on Supreme Court leak

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Supreme Court document leak was shocking, but they are actually more common than you think.

Bridgewater Professor of History and Political Science Dr. Jim Josefson said that government leaks happen all the time.

Josefson said this one was so significant because it came from the Supreme Court which has never happened. As to the motive behind this, there are different theories.

“One obvious reason to leak is to mobilize opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision if the Supreme Court does choose to overturn Roe versus Wade,” said Josefson.

Josefson said another reason could include conservatives getting people used to the idea to prevent any shock if the decision is made to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.