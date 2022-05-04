Advertisement

Dayton breaks ground on new water treatment plant

By Colby Johnson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Dayton broke ground on a major infrastructure project two years in the making on Wednesday. The town is set to build a new water treatment plant.

The new plant will be built directly beside the town’s existing water treatment plant. The project was first approved in 2020 and will provide an upgrade over the existing treatment plant which has had a variety of maintenance issues.

“It really is about clean drinking water for today and into the future and for our water treatment plant operators, it makes their job a whole lot easier because they’re not gonna have those constant maintenance issues. Getting calls in at 3 o’clock in the morning because a pump quit running,” said Dayton Mayor Cary Jackson.

The new plant will be more efficient in providing clean water to the town’s 650 residential and commercial water customers and save money on maintenance costs long term.

The town used $1.6 million of its American Rescue Plan funds for the new plant’s equipment and will be able to complete the project without incurring any debt.

“What’s the most efficient, most economical cost? We could’ve done a cheaper plant and just upgraded the system we had but we really felt that for the future we needed to build the new building and new plant to have the most efficient products,” said Jackson.

Construction of the new plant is expected to be completed by early February.

