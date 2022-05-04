Harrisonburg City Council seeks community’s input on future city manager

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the Harrisonburg City Council continues moving forward on the search for its next city manager, community input is needed to inform the upcoming interview process.

A survey is now available to all in The Friendly City focused on the characteristics the next manager must possess, and what challenges and opportunities the community believes the new hire will need to first address after joining the organization.

Results of the anonymous survey will be provided to city council members and help inform their questions and selection process once interviews begin.

The English version of the survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZGSSGCY

The Spanish version of the survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZGNGCPD

“The selection of a city manager is one of the most important things we do as your elected officials,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said. “This person will not only lead the approximately 800 city employees who work hard to serve our community every day, but the manager will be a driving force in bringing our Harrisonburg 2039 vision plan to life and making sure we embody the values Harrisonburg is known for. We are very eager to hear from our community and utilize your input in this vital decision, and I hope you use this opportunity to make your voice heard.”

The survey will remain open until Tuesday, May 31.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.