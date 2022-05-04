Advertisement

Harrisonburg Education Foundation thanks HCPS educators through ‘Thanks-A-Lotto’ event

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - May 2-6 is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and the Harrisonburg Education Foundation wanted to come up with a special way to thank educators.

On May 4, over a thousand educators will receive a scratch-off card, revealing either a note of gratitude from a community member or a donated prize.

The Foundation’s Executive Director says this is just something small they can do to say, “thanks” for all the things staff do within the schools each day.

“From our youngest kids from three all the way up to high school they’re the center of our community and we’re really excited to support the staff that supports them and helps them become who they are. It’s a very special job they have, those people who support our schools,” Executive Director Cody Oliver said.

Local businesses donated 200 prizes for the event, and HEF will also be donating a Keurig, Soda Stream, or cooler to each school within the city district.

