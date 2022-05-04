Mountain Valley Pipeline to seek new permits, boosting cost

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials say Mountain Valley Pipeline will seek new permits that courts have been rejected twice, increasing the cost for proposed natural gas pipeline that would run through Virginia and West Virginia and delaying its completion.

The Roanoke Times reports that Equitrans Midstream Corp., the lead partner in the pipeline project, outlined the latest plan in a conference call Tuesday with financial analysts.

The pipeline’s cost is now projected to be $6.6 billion and its completion would be delayed to 2023.

Four other energy companies, including a subsidiary of Roanoke Gas Co., are building the 303-mile (487-kilometer) pipeline that would transport natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations through West Virginia and Virginia.

