Advertisement

Mountain Valley Pipeline to seek new permits, boosting cost

Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction(wdbj7)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials say Mountain Valley Pipeline will seek new permits that courts have been rejected twice, increasing the cost for proposed natural gas pipeline that would run through Virginia and West Virginia and delaying its completion.

The Roanoke Times reports that Equitrans Midstream Corp., the lead partner in the pipeline project, outlined the latest plan in a conference call Tuesday with financial analysts.

The pipeline’s cost is now projected to be $6.6 billion and its completion would be delayed to 2023.

Four other energy companies, including a subsidiary of Roanoke Gas Co., are building the 303-mile (487-kilometer) pipeline that would transport natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations through West Virginia and Virginia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

Results of the anonymous survey will be provided to city council members and help inform their...
Harrisonburg City Council seeks community’s input on future city manager
HEF scratch off thank you cards
Harrisonburg Education Foundation thanks HCPS educators through ‘Thanks-A-Lotto’ event
The event will take place over Zoom on Wednesday from 5-6:15 p.m.
WPS hosts community conversation for AAPI Heritage Month
School board votes on name for second Harrisonburg high school
School board votes on name for second Harrisonburg high school