New DOT carbon-emission cutting infrastructure to fund new projects in Virginia this year

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In April, the US Department of Transportation announced President Biden’s new infrastructure that will help fight climate change.

Virginia will receive $31.8M this fiscal year to fund projects to cut down on carbon-dioxide emissions, and a local environmental nonprofit says it’s a step in the right direction.

“Transportation is our leading source of greenhouse gases in the commonwealth and in the country and in Harrisonburg. And for us to be able to see some light at the end of the tunnel with a valued federal program like this really presents a lot of great opportunities,” VA Clean Cities Executive Director Alleyn Harned said.

Eligible projects include on and off-road trail facilities for bicyclists and pedestrians, and those that support alternative-fuel vehicles.

