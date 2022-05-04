Advertisement

No injuries after Harrisonburg apartment fire

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Devon Lane for a...
Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Devon Lane for a fire on the third floor of a building within the Harrison at JMU student-housing complex.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There were no reported injuries after a fire at an apartment in Harrisonburg on Tuesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Devon Lane for a fire on the third floor of a building within the Harrison at JMU student-housing complex.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said the fire was under control shortly after crews arrived.

No word yet on how the fire started or the extent of damage.

