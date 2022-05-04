No injuries after Harrisonburg apartment fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There were no reported injuries after a fire at an apartment in Harrisonburg on Tuesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Devon Lane for a fire on the third floor of a building within the Harrison at JMU student-housing complex.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said the fire was under control shortly after crews arrived.

No word yet on how the fire started or the extent of damage.

