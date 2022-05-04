Advertisement

Sexual assault suspect arrested in Augusta County

Carmona is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail and is awaiting court related to these charges.(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 29-year-old man is being accused of sexually assaulting an Augusta County child numerous times from 2017 to 2020.

In March 2022, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the assaults. The offender and victim were reportedly acquaintances of one another.

As a result of this investigation, numerous charges were obtained against the offender and he was subsequently arrested on May 3, 2022.

Jose Omar Carmona was charged with the following:

18.2-67.1 – Sodomy by Force, Threat, or Intimidation – three (3) counts

18.2-67.5/18.2-61 – Attempted Rape by Force or Intimidation

18.2-61 – Rape by Force or Intimidation

18.2-67.3 – Aggravated Sexual Battery Victim < 13yrs

18.2-370.1 – Sexual Abuse by Custodian

18.2-47 – Abduction by Force

18.2-57.2 – Assault on Family/Household Member

18.2-371 – Contributing to Delinquency of a Minor

Carmona is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail and is awaiting court related to these charges.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in apprehending Carmona.

