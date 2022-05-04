Shenandoah County Sheriff calls for RSW Regional Jail superintendent to step down

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter is calling for the superintendent of the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail to step down due to management and security issues. Carter expressed his concerns over communication issues after two inmate deaths in a three-month span.

“Someone died and they died from someone getting access to drugs in the facility. There should be a briefing immediately with the board on that incident,” said Sherriff Carter. “Certainly when you have heroin in a facility like this that’s supposed to be under control and under surveillance and it’s supposed to be secured, there is a problem there.”

An inmate at RSW Regional Jail died of a heroin overdose in December, but the jail board was not briefed on the incident for five months.

“I’m disappointed that a board member has to ask for a briefing on death in custody regarding an overdose of heroin. It just seems like to me that just out of respect for the decedent you need to explain to everybody how this happened,” said Carter.

During a meeting of the jail board last week, Sheriff Carter made a motion to remove RSW Superintendent Russ Gilkison, but the motion was not seconded and failed. Carter said the communication of RSW leadership is a major concern.

“You can only imagine what the families of these two decedents are probably gonna have to try to figure out as far as getting information. If a board member is having this much difficulty how are they going to be treated?” said Carter.

A second non-drug-related inmate death in March furthered Carter’s concerns about the jail’s leadership.

“What was striking to me was that the same culture, the same management, the same supervision, the same things that were happening back in December, at least from my perspective were happening at the end of March,” said Carter.

Carter said a briefing from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after its investigation into the December overdose highlighted management and security concerns like a communication system among inmates.

“Inmates were communicating 24 hours a day, seven days a week inside the facility, outside the facility, and some major security issues were being identified by that communication,” he said.

Carter said a major red flag was that the mother of the deceased inmate learned about her son’s death from other inmates, not the jail.

“The very system that was used to notify the decedent’s mother of the heroin death in custody. And it was at that point in my mind that I believed the superintendent needed to be relieved of his responsibilities,” he said.

While Carter has been alone so far in his call for the superintendent to resign, he said he has lost confidence in Gilkison’s ability to effectively manage the jail.

“The board members have to decide on their own whether or not they want to continue that relationship with that person or not. I’ve decided I don’t want to continue that relationship,” he said.

Sheriff Carter said he has an obligation to the people of Shenandoah County to bring attention to the problems at the jail and to do what he can to fix them.

“Working in Shenandoah County I think the public has an expectation of me that if I see something that’s wrong if I see something that needs to be corrected that I’m obligated to point that out,” he said.

WHSV reached out to the jail and Superintendent Gilkison for comment on Wednesday but did not hear back.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.