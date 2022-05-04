Spotswood gets revenge vs. Harrisonburg in Valley District boys soccer action

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood boys soccer team avenged a loss to Harrisonburg earlier this season with a victory Tuesday night.

Daniel Romanchuk scored a goal early in the second half while Aiden Grefe recorded multiple, critical saves in a 1-0 victory for SHS at HHS Tuesday evening. Spotswood lost to Harrisonburg, 3-0, earlier this season in Penn Laird.

Following Tuesday’s result, the Trailblazers and Blue Streaks are tied for first place in the Valley District standings. Spotswood improves to 10-2-1 overall (5-1 Valley District) while Harrisonburg drops to 7-4-3 overall (5-1 Valley District).

Wilson Memorial dominates in matchup of Shenandoah District baseball leaders

The Wilson Memorial baseball team remains unbeaten in Shenandoah District play following a 14-0 victory over Stuarts Draft Tuesday night in Fishersville. The Green Hornets grabbed control of the game with a 10-run second inning.

Wilson Memorial improves to 10-4 overall (7-0 Shenandoah District) while Stuarts Draft falls to 8-6 overall (6-2 Shenandoah District).

To see more high school spring sports scores from Tuesday night, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.