AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: As of 6:16 p.m., this crash has been cleared.

On I-81 at mile marker 226.6 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

Traffic backups are approximately 7.0 miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.