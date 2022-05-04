Valley summer camps look forward to first year back post-COVID

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Students will be out of school for summer break in just a few short weeks, and parents are starting to look ahead toward the summer months.

Summer camps are back up and running for many organizations in the Valley, after two years of adapting to COVID guidelines or shutting down completely. The Frontier Culture Museum offers a camp, and Associate Director of Education Rachel Sites said they’re filling up quite quickly.

“Normally, we estimate we have 60% full by the end of May. We are at that right now. That’s incredible. We’re over 70% on our younger camp, our 5-8 year old camp, which is a big switch. Usually it’s the 9-12 year old camp that fills up first,” Sites said.

Since many kids missed some in-person school in the last two years, summer camp will be a good way for them to catch up and make new friends.

“It’s great socialization, it’s outdoor play, it’s still involving a lot of learning, but it’s directly outdoor learning with kids they may not have had before,” Sites said.

Blue Ridge Community College is bringing their Learning Can Be Fun program back to campus, and Suzie Dull, Business Development Manager for BRCC, said it’s hard to imagine how it will all play out.

“Things have changed, so some families have changed what they’re looking for. I think we’ve all looked at our life a little bit different in the past two years,” Dull said.

She said many of their long-running classes are filling up, but others, like pottery, aren’t filling up as quickly.

“It’s hard to gage two totally different environments. Just coming off of 100% virtual, now back in-person, on-campus classes, but we’re very excited to have our youth back on campus,” said Dull.

You can register for the Frontier Culture Museum’s summer camp on their website.

To learn more about Learning Can Be Fun, check out Dull’s sit-down interview with Bob Grebe on “Now On 3,” or visit their website for information on registration.

