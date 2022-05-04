Advertisement

VIDEO: Deputy watches Baby Shark with toddler while waiting for family to pick her up

A deputy in Ohio is getting praise for the way he comforted a toddler after her grandparents were arrested. (Source: Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) – A deputy in Ohio is getting praise for the way he comforted a toddler after her grandparents were arrested.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-month-old girl had to wait for her great-grandparents to pick her up after her grandparents were arrested on outstanding warrants.

While waiting for her family, Deputy Carey took the child into his patrol car and turned Baby Shark on his phone for her to watch.

Carey’s body cam video also shows him joke and play with the child and even wipe away her tears.

“The good news is that this sweet baby girl has many family members who love her,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Even more endearing is that Deputy Carey is not a father (yet), but he showed extreme care and sensitivity to the child, just as any parent/guardian would have wanted.”

The sheriff’s office said Carey stayed with the child for about 20 minutes before she was picked up by her family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction at the city's second high school.
School board votes on name for Harrisonburg’s second high school
Wintergreen Fire and Rescue
Waynesboro man dies in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway
The tree that fell into the family room of the Trovers home
Augusta County man survives close call with fallen tree during tornado
School file
Waynesboro mother witnesses gun pointed to child’s head; calls on school for stronger response
Virginia State Police are investigating whether Warren County deputies properly handled the...
Virginia State Police look into man’s death after arrest

Latest News

Jamie Avery Jr., 28, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, arson and...
Man charged after trying to set 1-year-old on fire, sheriff says
Many questions remain in the case, including motive and the relationship between the suspect...
Man accused of trying to set infant on fire; another child found hurt
Mountain View baseball, Fort Defiance girls soccer teams earn victories Wednesday night
Mountain View baseball, Fort Defiance girls soccer teams earn victories Wednesday night
EMU baseball back in ODAC Tournament for third straight season
EMU baseball back in ODAC Tournament for third straight season
Overnight Forecast 5-4-22
Overnight Forecast 5-4-22